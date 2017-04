Get your Univision 2017 Fiesta Medal before they're gone

Introducing our 2017 official Univision Fiesta Medal. A colorful piñata design with 98.5 The Beat, Yo! 95.1, Univision 41, KXTN 107.5 and Que Buena 92.9 stations on each end. This medal has some weight to it and will stand out with it's purple ribbon with a pin to place anywhere.

The limited edition medal is only $20 online (must pick up at our station) or $25 to ship outside of San Antonio.

Buy yours today.