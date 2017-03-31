Get Ready For Construction on 281 North

The construction will add more headaches during your morning commute.

Traffic is already bad on 281 North but the Texas Department of Transportation just announced that they're prepping for a groundbreaking that will affect those North of Loop 1604.

Construction will begin in May, right after the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, March 31st. The construction will bring San Antonio's only High-Occupancy Vehicle or HOV lanes. Did you know that San Antonio is the only major metropolis that doesn't have HOV lanes. If you have two or more people in your vehicle, drivers can use the designated HOV lane to get to their destination quicker. It also encourages carpooling.

In addition to the HOV lanes, three express lanes will be constructed between 281 North and Loop 1604 and the Stone Oak Parkway area.

VIA Metropolitan Transit will be expanding north of 1604 with a new Park & Ride in that area.

These things are great additions that will come at a cost to drivers who utilize the roadways today. The construction of the highway will be completed in 2021.

