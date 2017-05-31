Fish for free this Saturday, June 3rd

This Saturday, June 3, 2017 you can fish from any public place for free without a license.

Texas Parks and Wildlife shared to their official Facebook account that on Saturday, June 3, 2017 you can fish without a license on Texas public waters for the low cost of free! However, TPWD mentioned that size and bag limits still apply. So in other words don't go crazy catching everything.

The Facebook post also shares a link with the fishing rules and regulations that apply.



You can find on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website areas to fish at. Also, did you know you could fish for free anytime at any Texas state park? It's true.

