Your Univision San Antonio presents our 2nd Annual Fiesta Navideña. The event will be happening on Saturday, December 16, 2017 downtown San Antonio at Maverick Plaza inside La Villita.

Performing live

Siggno

Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso

Chiquis Rivera

and many more to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale on MyTicketGenius.com Friday, October 20th at 5pm!