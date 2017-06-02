FDA investigating why tuna was contaminated with Hepatitis A

Some tuna sold in San Antonio might have Hepatitis A so the FDA is advising people to check if they've recieved contaminated tuna.

There is a possibility that tuna was contaminated with Hepatitis A after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was notified by the Hawaii Department of Health. Samples of frozen tuna cubes which were brought from Indonesia had came back with positive testing of Hepatitis A.

The samples were taken from a lab back on May 16th. Some of the tuna had already been distributed to various vendors and retailers around California, Texas and Oklahoma.

According to the FDA: " The first recall, which took place in Hawaii, consisted of imported raw frozen ahi tuna cubes sourced from PT Deho Canning Co. (JL. Raya Madidir, Bitung, Indonesia). That recall by Tropic Fish includes lot codes 609149 and 609187. No products are believed to remain on the market.

The current recall, which began May 18, consists of frozen yellowfin tuna steaks from Sustainable Seafood Company and yellowfin tuna cubes from Santa Cruz Seafood. This recall by Hilo Fish Company includes Tuna Steaks, 8 oz. individually vacuum packed bags, production date code: 627152, Lot number: 166623; Expiration date: 2018-10-01 and Frozen Yellowfin tuna cubes, random; Individually vacuum packed; 15 lb. case, date code: 705342, Lot number: 173448; Expiration dates: 2019-04-01)."

Here is a list of the vendors that might have contaminated tuna.



Name Location Central Market Kitchen N HEB Vendor #15385, Austin, TX Conservatory Plano 6401 Ohio Dr. Plano, TX Hilton Garden Inn 23535 Northgate Crossing, Spring, TX Jack Ryan's 102 N. College Ave. Tyler, TX Jack Ryan's 119 N. Longview St. Kilgore, TX Johnny Tamale 4647 E. Sam Houston, Pasadena, TX Marriott Conf. Center 2801 St. Hwy 9, Norman OK Myron's Prime Steakhouse 10003 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX Prestonwood CC 15909 Preston Rd., Dallas, TX Sea Ranch Restaurant 1 Padre Blvd., S Padre Island, TX Sysco East Texas 4577 Estes Pkwy, Longview, TX Sysco Foods Central Texas 1260 Schwab R. New Braunfels, TX Sysco Food Houston 10710 Greens Crossing Blvd, Houston, TX The Schooner 1507 S, Hwy 69, Nederland, TX





If you believe you have bad tuna or may have consumed bad tuna, contact your primary healthcare provider immediately.

Retailers and restaurants handling tuna from the said vendors are asked to contact their local health department as soon as possible and take the appropriate disinfecting measures.

If you have any questions about the recall, the FDA is advising the public to reach out to their hotline at 1-888-SAFEFOOD Monday through Friday between the hours of 10am - 4pm (EST) or visit www.FDA.gov

