publicidad

Ex-Spur Robert Horry takes a shot at Tim Duncan's work ethic santantonio...

Eventos Locales

Ex-Spur Robert Horry takes a shot at Tim Duncan's work ethic

Ex-Spur Robert Horry takes a shot at Tim Duncan's work ethic

"Hakeem was 20 times better than Tim Duncan." - Robert Horry

Por: Univision
Robert Horry wearing a taco jacket

Ex-Spur Robert Horry is being shaded by Spurs fans after his comment about Tim Duncan on the ESPN show "The Jump." The show was discussing basketball when they were starting to compare Tim Duncan of the Spurs to the Houston Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon.

Horry's comment was " They had nobody that could guard Dream [Olajuwon's nickname]. They had nobody that could guard Dream. I'm gonna say that twice because Dream was just that dominant. When we played San Antonio one time, Tim was killing me on the block, and [then-Lakers coach] Phil [Jackson] refused to double-team Tim to get the ball out of his hands. And Dream is 20 times better than Tim Duncan."

Ouch. Those comments hurt, Horry.

Spurs fans were having none of it.

Robert Horry Tweets out an apology video this morning and then talks about his taco jacket.

publicidad
Related Content
Texting while using a mobile device
06 jun, 2017 | 05:28 PM
Governor Greg Abbott signs statewide texting ban
salud atún tuna
02 jun, 2017 | 12:43 PM
FDA investigating why tuna was contaminated with Hepatitis A
publicidad
More news
Cat gets own quinceanera
Tejano
Lady throws quinceañera for her cat
Jammin J Javi got a chance to sit down and talk to Lucky Joe 4:51
KXTN 107.5 FM
Jammin J Javi got a chance to sit down and talk to Lucky Joe
Frankie J and Becky G - Si Una Vez
Dana Cortez Show
World Premiere of Si Una Vez music video live from San Antonio
Lucky Joe Uforia Lounge Performance
Tejano
Lucky Joe performed live inside our Uforia Lounge
Fishing at sunset
98.5 The Beat
Fish for free this Saturday, June 3rd
New Braunfels PD gets a new police cruiser
Hip Hop
New Braunfels gets a new police cruiser