Ex-Spur Robert Horry takes a shot at Tim Duncan's work ethic

Ex-Spur Robert Horry is being shaded by Spurs fans after his comment about Tim Duncan on the ESPN show "The Jump." The show was discussing basketball when they were starting to compare Tim Duncan of the Spurs to the Houston Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon.

Horry's comment was " They had nobody that could guard Dream [Olajuwon's nickname]. They had nobody that could guard Dream. I'm gonna say that twice because Dream was just that dominant. When we played San Antonio one time, Tim was killing me on the block, and [then-Lakers coach] Phil [Jackson] refused to double-team Tim to get the ball out of his hands. And Dream is 20 times better than Tim Duncan."

Ouch. Those comments hurt, Horry.



Spurs fans were having none of it.



Robert Horry says Hakeem was better than Duncan



The one who proved it wins#SpursNation pic.twitter.com/0YsdC9ouWp — Spurs Nation (@SA_Spurs_Nation) June 6, 2017

@MikeTaylorShow Punch Robert Horry and his stupid taco jacket. — Hunter Hitch (@hunterhitch1) June 7, 2017

Lmao... stupid statement from Robert Horry about Hakeem 20 times better than Timmy, pure disrespectful.. Duncan give him a rings smh — Rina Milani (@utsukusho) June 7, 2017

"Big Shot Bob" indeed. Why not give back the championship rings you won with our 20x less talented Timmy and Manu? #Jerk — MyLadyKat (@MyLadyKat) June 7, 2017

Wtf man screw Robert Horry I'm throwing away my freaking big shot bob shirt screw him — jasmine (@jasmineericee) June 7, 2017

Robert Horry Tweets out an apology video this morning and then talks about his taco jacket.

