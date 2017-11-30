Follow us
Enormous Selena sculpture to be installed on the South Side

The city will hold a dedication in January after the installation is finished.
Univision
Nov 30 | 6:29 PM EST
We just got word that a 60-foot sculpture will be installed on the city's South Side where the public can enjoy. The sculpture called "Dream Song Tower" will be placed on the corner of Zarzamora and the I-35 Access Road.

Behind the design is local artist Cruz Ortiz drafted and brought his art to life. The sculpture will feature lyrics from the late Selena song "Dreaming of you."

Also featured on the $360,000 tower is a cutout of a donkey which represents the folklore tail about infamous "Donkey Lady."

Residents of District 4 and Councilman Rey Saldaña will be at the official unveiling of the new landmark in January.

STUDIO WORK DAY #dreamsongtower #publicart #artsaveslives #contemporary_art #sculpture #southsidesanantonio

A post shared by cruzortizart (@cruzortizart) on

STUDIO WORK DAY ---dream song tower install #publicart #contemporary_art #sculpture #heavymetal #southsidesanantonio

A post shared by cruzortizart (@cruzortizart) on

