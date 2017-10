The 55 foot H-E-B Christmas Tree will be placed in a different location this year. The original location was held in front of the Alamo at Alamo Plaza.

In it's 33rd year, the lighting ceremony will be held on November 24th at Travis Park. The park will be transformed into a "winter wonderland" featuring over 250,000 lights and family friendly events such as photos with Santa, live music entertainment and more.