Don't forget to get out and vote!

Monday, April 24th kicks off early voting in San Antonio, check where to go.

Early voting kicked off Monday, April 24th and offers over 40 locations to cast your vote. Voting booths will be open for this year's local elections of your new mayor, city council members and school bonds.

Early Voting Poll Hours of Operation

Monday, April 24th - Thursday, April, 27th: 8am - 6pm

Friday, April 28th: Closed

Saturday, April 29th: 8am - 6pm

Sunday, April 30th - Closed

Monday, May 1st - (last day of early voting) Tuesday, May 2nd: 8am to 9pm.

Election Day: May 6th

Click here to view a sample ballot.