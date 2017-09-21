Couponing mom helping Harvey victims gets a surprise

Remember the mom who used her couponing skills to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey? Kimberly Gager was in for quite a surprise when Austin based online company RetailMeNot heard that her personal vehicle was having problems.

Gager posted to Facebook, she had a meeting with RetailMeNot. Little did she know that she was in for a big surprise.

The company saw how much of an impact Gager was making within the community, they decided to buy her a brand new car. The online company posted on Twitter stating: "@RetailMeNot gives a car to one #TX mom who uses couponing skills to collect + deliver supplies to #HurricaneHarvey victims!"