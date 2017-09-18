Síguenos
Countdown city prepares for new area code Saturday

The area code 210 gets some company with 726.

Por: Univision18 Sep | 6:48 PM EDT
You know the Alamo City is growing when a new area code has been introduced. The new area code 726, which spelled out "SAN" on the phone will be available for new phone numbers starting on October 23rd.

The Public Utilities Commission of Texas is preparing for the big change starting on Saturday, September 23rd with mandatory 10-digit dialing. What that means is when you make a phone call, you have to dial the three digit area code then the seven-digit phone number.

After the "optional dialing period" ends, callers will hear an automated message saying "Please hang up and try again."

San Antonio was one of the largest metropolitan areas that seven digit dial was possible.

