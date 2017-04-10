City lifts curfew for some city parks

With Easter coming on Sunday, April 16th, people are getting ready to camp out.

A Happy Easter sign is displayed in the window of a card shop in London on April 4, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May waded into a row today over the commercialisation of Easter, after the Church of England accused a major charity of 'airbrushing faith' from its chocolate egg hunts. / AFP PHOTO / Justin TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images) - For illustration purposes JUSTIN TALLIS / Staff / Getty

The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation is lifting the curfew starting at 11PM on Thursday for those who want to grab their spot at the city park for the Easter holiday. The city also wants to remind people to bring trash bags and clean up after themselves. Also, glass containers are not allowed and people are encouraged to use plastic and cans.

The following parks are allowing overnight camping on Thursday, April 13th.

- Brackenridge Park (excluding the Brackenridge Parking Facility)- 3700 North St. Mary's

- Eisenhower Park - 19399 Northwest Military Highway

- J Street - 3500 J Street

- McAllister Park - 13102 Jones Maltsberger

- Roosevelt - 331 Roosevelt Ave.

- San Pedro - 1315 San Pedro Ave.

- O.P. Schnabel - 9606 Bandera Rd.

- South Side Lions - 3100 Hiawatha

- South Side Lions East - 3900 Pecan Valley

- Woodlawn Lake Park - 1103 Cincinnati (excluding the Island House and gym)

