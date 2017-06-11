Bring in summer with our Uforia Summer Concert Series kickoff at La Villita

Kick off summer with the Uforia Summer Concert Series. It's all happening on Saturday, June 24th inside La Villita (418 Villita St #9).
See live performances by Jay Perez and the Band, Michael Salgado, and Fito Olivares!
Tickets are on sale now at MyTicketGenius.com
You get your choice of $15 pre-sale general admission tickets or $30 VIP tickets.
VIP includes: front of stage access, a meet and greet with Michael Salgado and an autographed VIP lanyard.
- Kids 10 and under are free for general admission only, every person in VIP must have a ticket.