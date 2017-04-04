Big Names to take the stage for Cinco Conciertos Celebration

Univision San Antonio presents to you 5 concert performances, 5 Days, only $5 each day for the week of Cinco de Mayo!

Univision San Antonio is proud to announce the Celebrando Cinco De Mayo 5 Conciertos happening at Rosedale Park starting at 5PM on Monday, May 1st. The week long concert series is open to the public and is for all ages. Concert goers can see their favorite performers for the low cost admission fee of $5.

Enjoy food, beverages, fun and music on one stage.



Monday - May 1st: KXTN Night with Los DesperadoZ, Sunny Sauceda y Todo Eso, La Calma and more.

Tuesday - May 2nd: Announcement made on April 4th at 5pm.

Wednesday - May 3rd: Announcement made on April 5th at 5pm.

Thursday - May 4th: Announcement made on April 6th at 5pm.

Friday - May 5th: Announcement made on April 7th at 5pm.

