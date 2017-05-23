publicidad

Roger Moore dead at 89

Roger Moore dead at 89

Roger Moore dead at 89

Roger Moore played as James Bond

Por: Univision
Roger Moore who played James Bond in the 1960's has passed away from his...

The news was shared via social media by his children on the morning of May 23rd from Sir Roger Moore's Twitter account. The post said: "With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore passed away today. We are all devastated."

According to the post to Twitter, Moore passed away from his battle with cancer.

Moore was born on October 14, 1927 and was well known for playing the third James Bond character in seven films between 1974 and 1985.

- The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
- Moonraker (1979)
- For Your Eyes Only (1981)
- Octopussy (1983)
- A View To Kill (1985)

Moore also played in many other films and television shows such as: Maverick, The Alaskans, Ivanhoe, The Saint, and The Persuaders!

