Tim Duncan Teams Up With Grocery Chain To Release His Own Cereal

Even after retirement, there's no stopping The Big Fundamental.

Even after retirement, there's no stopping Tim Duncan. The legendary retired NBA superstar has teamed up with H-E-B to create his own cereal.

The cereal is a honey nut roasted cereal with chocolate puffs. Duncan O's is slated to hit the store shelves for a limited time only on January 16th at H-E-B.

Some lucky fans got to get their hand on a sample pack of the new cereal.