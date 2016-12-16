publicidad

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Speaks Out About The Death Of Craig Sager

"You've got the feeling that he was a special person in lots of different ways."

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Welcomes Back Craig Sager
Por: Univision

An emotional coach of the San Antonio Spurs speaks to the media about the passing of Craig Sager.

“On a day like this, basketball has to take a backseat as we all think about somebody who was very unique, very special.
Whether you really knew Craig or not, you got the feeling that he was a special person in a lot of different ways,” Popovich said. “And right now, I just feel for his family. To talk about him being a professional and good at what he did is a tremendous understatement.”

Popovich continued on: "The most amazing part of him (Sager) is his courage. What he’s endured, the fight that he’s put up, the courage that he’s displayed during this situation is beyond my comprehension. If any of us could display half the courage he has... to stay on this planet — to live every life as if it’s his last — we’d be well off — we all miss him very much."

About a year ago, Coach Popovich welcomed back Sager after his return from medical treatment.

Craig Sager passed away from battling cancer on December 15th.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Honoree Craig Sager accepts the Jimmy V Award...
Iconic NBA Broadcaster Craig Sager Dead At 65
Sager was well known as the sideline reporter wearing colorful suits.
