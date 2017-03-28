Check out the new laws before your trip to Comal River this Summer

Summer is coming up and there's some new enforced
rules to follow that the City of New Braunfels is trying to spread.
- Can I still take my favorite beverage? Yes, but don't bring glass, styrofoam, plastic containers 5oz. or less.
- Alcohol is not allowed in River Acres, Last Tubers Exit, Cypress Bend Park, Hinnman Island and Prince Solms Park in New Braunfels.
- As for anywhere, littering is illegal.
- Each person can only bring up to two tubes and the tubes cannot exceed 5 feet in diameter. If you bring a raft or any rectangular floating device, it cannot exceed over 5 feet in length.
- Only one cooler per person is allowed but up to 16 quarts. Also the cooler must be able to lock closed.
- Radios or other devices that project sound cannot be heard beyond 50 feet.
- Leave your beer bong, funnel, tubes or hoses at home because they're not permitted.
- Don't live in the city of New Braunfels? Expect a $2 fee before going into the river. Better bring your I.D.
- Jumping from cliffs, dams, trees, bridges, overpasses, rocks, etc. are prohibited.
- You cannot picnic near the river, as matter of fact there has been over 30 new picnic tables added away from the river.
- Before you bring that grill, just know that any portable grills are banned from city parks by the river.
- According to TubeInNewBraunfels.com, kegs are welcome!