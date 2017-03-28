Check out the new laws before your trip to Comal River this Summer

publicidad

This summer be in the know before you go hit up the Comal.

Por: Univision
¡Refréscate haciendo "tubing" en el río!

Summer is coming up and there's some new enforced rules to follow that the City of New Braunfels is trying to spread.

  • Can I still take my favorite beverage? Yes, but don't bring glass, styrofoam, plastic containers 5oz. or less.
  • Alcohol is not allowed in River Acres, Last Tubers Exit, Cypress Bend Park, Hinnman Island and Prince Solms Park in New Braunfels.
  • As for anywhere, littering is illegal.
  • Each person can only bring up to two tubes and the tubes cannot exceed 5 feet in diameter. If you bring a raft or any rectangular floating device, it cannot exceed over 5 feet in length.
  • Only one cooler per person is allowed but up to 16 quarts. Also the cooler must be able to lock closed.
  • Radios or other devices that project sound cannot be heard beyond 50 feet.
  • Leave your beer bong, funnel, tubes or hoses at home because they're not permitted.
  • Don't live in the city of New Braunfels? Expect a $2 fee before going into the river. Better bring your I.D.
  • Jumping from cliffs, dams, trees, bridges, overpasses, rocks, etc. are prohibited.
  • You cannot picnic near the river, as matter of fact there has been over 30 new picnic tables added away from the river.
  • Before you bring that grill, just know that any portable grills are banned from city parks by the river.
  • According to TubeInNewBraunfels.com, kegs are welcome!
