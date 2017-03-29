publicidad

Eventos Locales

Celebrate Selena at Arneson River Theater

Celebrate the life of Selena, downtown San Antonio.

Por: Univision
Selena Movie Poster

Come celebrate the 20th anniversary of the "Selena" movie. The movie was released to theaters on March 21, 1997 with Jennifer Lopez playing the role of Selena. The movie is hosted by the City of San Antonio and is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome to watch the movie on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 7:30PM. March 31 has a significant date because it is when the world lost the Queen of Tejano Music.

Seating at the Arneson River Theatre is first come, first served. People are encouraged to wear purple or anything that has Selena on it.

Our own Univision 41 Noticias will be out there live as well as Tejano and Proud KXTN 107.5!

Beverages and food trucks will be available on site. Once again, this is a FREE, all-ages event.

