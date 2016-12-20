2017 Gold Cup To Be Played At The Alamodome

This game will be a huge economical impact for San Antonio.

Mexico's Oswaldo Alanis (L) goes for the ball against Jamaica's Giles Barnes (bottom right) and Mexico's Francisco Javier Rodriguez during the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup final between Jamaica and Mexico July 26, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AFP PHOTO/DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

San Antonio Sports has just announced that San Antonio will be hosting the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup match on July 16th inside the Alamodome. The matchup is part of a double-header series. The Gold Cup is a continental championship that takes place every two years.

This will be the first time that the Alamo City has hosted a CONCACAF Gold Cup Match. Last time the Alamodome hosted a soccer game was when Mexico played the United States in April of 2015. Back in January of 2014, Mexico played South Korea at the dome.

Mexico's opponent or the other two nations have not yet been determined. We're waiting for the full list of teams competing.

2017 CONCACAF GOLD CUP

Seeded Nations

Group A: to be determined

Group B: United States

Group C: Mexico

Group Stage Dates & Venues

July 7, Group A: NY/NJ – Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ)

July 8, Group B: Nashville – Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)

July 9, Group C: San Diego – Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego, CA)

July 11, Group A: Houston – BBVA Compass Stadium (Houston, TX)

July 12, Group B: Tampa Bay – Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

July 13, Group C: Denver – Sports Authority Field (Denver, CO)

July 14, Group A: Dallas – Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)

July 15, Group B: Cleveland – FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, OH)

July 16, Group C: San Antonio – Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)

Knockout Round Venues (alphabetical order by metropolitan area)

Bay Area – Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

Dallas – AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Los Angeles – Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)

Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)



Phoenix – University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

