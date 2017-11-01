Social media reacts to celebrities Selena's Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian West dressed up as Selena Quintanilla and the internet was not amused. The celebrity television personality wore a purple dress with a dark brunette wig and held a microphone in her hand.





My fave Selena!!!! pic.twitter.com/DVKSSRxnxy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2017











The internet had mixed reactions about Kim dressing up as Selena.

Demi won if you ask me pic.twitter.com/o5DBBgRAGZ — DeMarko Gage :) (@DeMarko_Gage) November 1, 2017



Singer Demi Lovoto also dressed up as the late Tejano superstar wearing purple dress with bell bottoms, hoop earings, black heeels, white nails and red lipstick.

Actress America Ferrera also choose to dress up as her favorite Tejano singer.

So are you okay with this or not???????????? pic.twitter.com/BPjEYYXCf5 — Rose 🐻 (@rauzlyn) November 1, 2017





Why can't you just be normal and dress up as a slice of pizza like other moms 🍕🍕🍕 — BleedCubbyBlu3 (@Flivanlie) November 1, 2017



