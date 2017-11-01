Síguenos
Social media reacts to celebrities Selena's Halloween costume

The internet had mixed reactions.

Univision
1 Nov | 2:53 PM EDT
Kim Kardashian West dressed up as Selena Quintanilla and the internet was not amused. The celebrity television personality wore a purple dress with a dark brunette wig and held a microphone in her hand.





The internet had mixed reactions about Kim dressing up as Selena.


Singer Demi Lovoto also dressed up as the late Tejano superstar wearing purple dress with bell bottoms, hoop earings, black heeels, white nails and red lipstick.

Actress America Ferrera also choose to dress up as her favorite Tejano singer.



Basically twins. It's Halloween on @nbcsuperstore tonight and I am v. excited about Amy's costume choice. #Selena #Halloween

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on

