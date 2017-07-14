KXTN Hosts 'Get Well Soon' Event for Ram Herrera

The Tejano musician suffered from a collapsed lung, an infection in his knee and heart damage

Herrera's close personal friend Jorge Marroquín delivers a prayer to the public at Market Square Park in San Antonio, Texas. The event was put on just days after the Tejano artist was unexpectly checked into a local hospital.

Latin Grammy-nomiated Tejano artist Musician Ram Herrera entered the hospital earlier this week after suffering from a collapsed lung, an infection in his knee as well as some issues with his heart.

Ram, along with his close personal friend Jorge Marroquín, posted a video on Facebook to inform his fans of the situation and to reassure them that he was recovering and would be back on stage performing soon.



Several days after his announcement, KXTN 107.5 FM decided to put on an event at Market Square to have the public come out and show their support for the ill musician. Many of Ram's personal friends came out to the event to sign his 'Get Well Soon' card. Herrera's sister, Dora, arrived early and took the time to write down a message.



Herrera's sister, Dora, signs a 'Get Well Soon' card for her brother, Ram. Ram is in the hospital aftering suffering from a collapsed lung, a knee infection and some cardiovascular issues.