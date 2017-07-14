KXTN Hosts 'Get Well Soon' Event for Ram Herrera

Latin Grammy-nomiated Tejano artist Musician Ram Herrera entered the hospital earlier this week after suffering from a collapsed lung, an infection in his knee as well as some issues with his heart.
Ram, along with his close personal friend Jorge Marroquín, posted a video on Facebook to inform his fans of the situation and to reassure them that he was recovering and would be back on stage performing soon.
Several days after his announcement, KXTN 107.5 FM decided to put on an event at Market Square to have the public come out and show their support for the ill musician. Many of Ram's personal friends came out to the event to sign his 'Get Well Soon' card. Herrera's sister, Dora, arrived early and took the time to write down a message.