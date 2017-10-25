Fats Domino dead at 89

Today the world lost the much talented Fats Domino who died at the age of 89 in his hometown of New Orleans.

Domino was surrounded by family and friends when he passed away according to his daughter.

Domino had dominated the R&B charts from 1949 to the 1960's. His top hits were "I'm in Love Again", "Walking to New Orleans", " "Blue Monday" and "Blueberry Hill."

Domino is survived by Anatole and Antonio, his two sons, daughters Antoinette Smith, Anola Harzog, and, Andrea Brimmer and Adonica Domino and many grandchildren along with a great-grandchild.