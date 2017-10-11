3-year-old Utah boy left overnight in corn maze after parents forgot him

West Jordan, UT - Imagine you're a lost child, scared, and trying to find your parents in a corn maze. That turned into a reality for a 3-year-old who was left at a corn maze in Utah.

In attempt to find the parents of the missing boy, the staff of the maze had informed guests that they have a missing child. When it was closing time at 8p.m., no one claimed the boy.

The boy was taken to the Utah Division of Child and Family Services for the night. It was the next morning that the parents had realized their child had been missing and contacted the West Jordan Police Department at about 7:40a.m to report their missing son.