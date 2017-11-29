Hulu San Antonio office honors Selena with mural

The office also honors Tim Duncan.
Hulu just opened up their $13 million campus on the Northside of San Antonio. The office has a nice mural of Selena at their Viewer Experience Operations headquarters.
Also, inside the offices is a nice tribute to Tim Duncan who retired from the San Antonio Spurs in 2016.
An inside look at Hulu's San Antonio headquarters
Hulu opens up their Viewer Experience Operations Headquarters in San Antonio
Foto: Hulu Press Release | Univision
