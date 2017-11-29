publicidad
Hulu San Antonio office honors Selena with mural

The office also honors Tim Duncan.

Por: Univision
Hulu just opened up their $13 million campus on the Northside of San Antonio. The office has a nice mural of Selena at their Viewer Experience Operations headquarters.

Also, inside the offices is a nice tribute to Tim Duncan who retired from the San Antonio Spurs in 2016.

