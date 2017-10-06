publicidad
Hemisfair announces plans for 50th anniversary

Hemisfair announces plans for 50th anniversary

Hemisfair announces plans for 50th anniversary

¡Viva Hemisfair! will be an official tricentennial event.

Por: Univision
Tower of the Americas Downtown San Antonio

The Hemisfair is where the 1968 World's Fair took place downtown San Antonio, Texas. 50 years later, a lot has changed since then.

On April 6-8, 2018 San Antonio will celebrate the culture, food, music, fun, history and more downtown. The event will feature public art, music performances galore, areas that feature culture lessons. Venues include the Institute of Texan Cultures, The Tower of the Americas, Hilton Palacio Del Rio, Universidad Nacicional Autonoma de Mexico, Magik Children's Theater and the Mexican Cultural Institute.

Just like the original 1968 World's Fair, there will be different areas for Americana, Mexico, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Africa, the Middle East, and Asian. The only difference between the original and the 50th celebration, is that it will be focused more on the connection with San Antonio.

Event Manager, Traci Lewand stated "While we are planning a few ticketed events, 95% of the festival will be free for guests."

The Hemisfair's website is encouraging people to share their World's Fair memories with them to be included in their story. You can submit your story at: http://hemisfair.org/memories/

Your Univision San Antonio is the official Spanish media partner of San Antonio 300 tricentenial celebrations.

