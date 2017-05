There's now a brew that's made with human urine

Would you be curious to try this new brew?

Beercycling has become a trend at one Danish beer brewer. The Danish brewing company Nørrebro Bryghus in Copenhagen calls their new beer "Pisner" and is brewed from hops that was fertilized with urine.

About 14,265 gallons of urine was collected at the 2015 Roskilde Music Festival to transform into the fertilizer. The company says that no urine is in the actual brew.

The beer was for only a limited time as they were only to produce 60,000 bottles of "Pisner."