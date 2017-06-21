publicidad

Yaya 298x168.png

Yaya

Yaya

Yaya

Yaya is on the air everywhere!

Por: Univision
Yaya

Meet Yaya. From her “can’t stand still” personality to her ability for creating engaging entertainment mention the name, Yvannia Garcia: a Latina with quite a bit of sass, a irecracker videos, Yvannia Garcia, is known for doing untraditional TV. Known for her energetic story personality, and numerous connections in the music and entertainment world comes to telling of world news to her out-of-the-box interviews with TV and music legends, her love mind. Known for her energetic story telling of world news to her out-of-the-box for everything entertainment is quite evident...

publicidad
Related Content
CNCO beyond the lights with Yaya 4:18
Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
21 jun, 2017 | 03:35 PM
CNCO beyond the lights with Yaya
publicidad
More news
OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs stands o...
Eventos Locales
Kawhi Leonard chops off braids and everyone is going insane
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs lo...
Eventos Locales
Looks like Pau Gasol opting out of his contract
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JANUARY 25: Singer Luis Fonsi poses for pictures d...
Eventos Locales
Luis Fonsi announces that he's coming to San Antonio
Residente ensaya para su presentaci&oacute;n en RiseUp AS ONE.
Entretenimiento
Residente vs. Tempo: La Saga
THINK IT UP - On Friday September 11, 2015, the Entertainment Industry F...
Hip Hop
Justin Bieber almost gets hit by a flying bottle in Stockholm
Tim Duncan makes a cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer
Hip Hop
Tim Duncan makes a cameo in new Spider-Man trailer