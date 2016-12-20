publicidad

SAN ANTONIO RADIO STATIONS NUEVO LOGO NEW LOGO

TV
NOTICIAS
DEPORTES
Listen Live
Buscar
Tupac Shakur, quien fue asesinado en 1996, será agregado al Rock and Roll Hall of Fame en 2017.
Tupac

Tupac Shakur To Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Tupac Shakur To Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The inductees for the class of 2017 also include Yes, Journey and Pearl Jam.

Tupac Shakur, quien fue asesinado en 1996, será agregado al Rock and Rol...
Tupac Shakur, quien fue asesinado en 1996, será agregado al Rock and Roll Hall of Fame en 2017.
Por: Univision

The legendary rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur will join Rock Hall inductees Yes, Journey, Pearl Jam and many others into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2017. The 32nd annual ceremony will be held on April 7, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The induction is going to be broadcasted on HBO. According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website they said that more information will be available about the broadcast in early 2017.

All the inductees of the class of 2017 will have special exhibits at the Rock Hall in Cleveland, OH on March 30th.

The website went on to explain that artists are eligible to be included in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame after 25 years of their first recording. The performers were choosen by more than 900 voters as well as fan votes online.

publicidad
Related Content
A wall dedicated to the memory of US rapper Tupac Shakur is seen on May...
22 nov, 2016 | 02:30 PM
Tupac Biopic Gets An Official Release Date
Janet Jackson
Rock en Inglés
21 oct, 2016 | 10:43 AM
Rock and Rock Hall of Fame: un reconocimiento cada vez más diverso, pero con mucho camino por recorrer
publicidad
More news
.
Eventos Locales
Tim Duncan Teams Up With Grocery Chain To Release His Own Cereal
Nelly 24188
Nelly
Classic Jam: Nelly - Ride Wit Me
The Christmas Rap Scene from Beat Street
Classic Hip Hop
A Look Back At The Santa Claus Rap From The 1984 Movie "Beat Street"
RUN-DMC Christmas In Hollis
Classic Hip Hop
Classic Jam: RUN-DMC - Christmas In Hollis
Mexico's Oswaldo Alanis (L) goes for the ball against Jamaica's Giles Ba...
Eventos Locales
2017 Gold Cup To Be Played At The Alamodome
Mariah Carey Joins James Corden For Christmas Version Of Carpool Karaoke
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Tells Us What She Wants For Christmas