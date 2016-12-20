Tupac Shakur To Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The inductees for the class of 2017 also include Yes, Journey and Pearl Jam.

The legendary rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur will join Rock Hall inductees Yes, Journey, Pearl Jam and many others into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2017. The 32nd annual ceremony will be held on April 7, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The induction is going to be broadcasted on HBO. According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website they said that more information will be available about the broadcast in early 2017.

All the inductees of the class of 2017 will have special exhibits at the Rock Hall in Cleveland, OH on March 30th.

The website went on to explain that artists are eligible to be included in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame after 25 years of their first recording. The performers were choosen by more than 900 voters as well as fan votes online.

