Stevie Wonder Honored With A Street Named After Him

The City of Detroit is paying homage to the Motown legend - Stevie Wonder in a huge way. Mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan unveiled re-naming a street after the 66-year-old piano singer. Hundreds of people came out to watch history unfold as Milwauke Avenue was re-named to Stevie Wonder Avenue.
Mayor Duggan stood on a platform announcing to the crowd: "From the City of Detroit; Milwaukee Avenue, Stevie Wonder's home as a child will be forever be known as Stevie Wonder Avenue."
Stevie Wonder broke out in song in celebration of the street being named after him.