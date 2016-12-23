publicidad

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 06: Musician Stevie Wonder performs onstage during the &#39;Hillary Clinton: She&#39;s With Us&#39; concert at The Greek Theatre on June 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder Honored With A Street Named After Him

Stevie Wonder Honored With A Street Named After Him

Hundreds of people witnessed history take place as a street named after the Motown legend was unveiled December 21st.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 06: Musician Stevie Wonder performs onstage durin...
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 06: Musician Stevie Wonder performs onstage during the 'Hillary Clinton: She's With Us' concert at The Greek Theatre on June 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Por: Univision

The City of Detroit is paying homage to the Motown legend - Stevie Wonder in a huge way. Mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan unveiled re-naming a street after the 66-year-old piano singer. Hundreds of people came out to watch history unfold as Milwauke Avenue was re-named to Stevie Wonder Avenue.

Mayor Duggan stood on a platform announcing to the crowd: "From the City of Detroit; Milwaukee Avenue, Stevie Wonder's home as a child will be forever be known as Stevie Wonder Avenue."

Stevie Wonder broke out in song in celebration of the street being named after him.

