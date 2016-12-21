Nelly

Classic Jam: Nelly - Ride Wit Me

Nelly released this jam "Ride wit Me" on January 30, 2001 from the album Country Grammar. "Ride wit Me" hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 peaking in at number three. The song saw success outside of the United States topping the charts in the United Kingdom, Norway, Netherlands, Australia and Ireland.

Nelly's music video to "Ride wit Me" had won Best Rap Video at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. The video includes references to the 1977 movie "Smokey and the Bandit, 1980 TV show "Dukes of Hazzard" and the 1967 film "Cool Hand Luke".

