Classic Jam: Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You

Get into the holiday spirit with this classic from Mariah Carey.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Mariah Carey rehearses for the 82nd annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on December 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty

We're taking a look back at the most heard song during Christmas. We're talking about the song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey.

Carey wrote and produced this jingle with Walter Afanasieff and released it on November 1, 1994 as the lead single from the album Merry Christmas. This uptempo Christmas jam is about Carey declaring her love to be with her on Christmas day regardless of anything else in the world.

The song went platinum with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) selling over 2,000,000 copies and gold online selling over 3,000,000 copies in the United States alone. At the time of release this song reached number 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

