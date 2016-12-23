publicidad

SAN ANTONIO RADIO STATIONS NUEVO LOGO NEW LOGO

TV
NOTICIAS
DEPORTES
Listen Live
Buscar
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Mariah Carey rehearses for the 82nd annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on December 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Mariah Carey

Classic Jam: Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You

Classic Jam: Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You

Get into the holiday spirit with this classic from Mariah Carey.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Mariah Carey rehearses for the 82nd annual R...
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Mariah Carey rehearses for the 82nd annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on December 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Por: Univision

We're taking a look back at the most heard song during Christmas. We're talking about the song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey.

Carey wrote and produced this jingle with Walter Afanasieff and released it on November 1, 1994 as the lead single from the album Merry Christmas. This uptempo Christmas jam is about Carey declaring her love to be with her on Christmas day regardless of anything else in the world.

The song went platinum with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) selling over 2,000,000 copies and gold online selling over 3,000,000 copies in the United States alone. At the time of release this song reached number 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

publicidad
Related Content
Mariah Carey Joins James Corden For Christmas Version Of Carpool Karaoke
19 dic, 2016 | 05:16 PM
Mariah Carey Tells Us What She Wants For Christmas
El ‘look’ de la semana de lo llevó Justin Bieber vestido como un esquimal 2:18
El Gordo y La Flaca
23 dic, 2016 | 04:00 PM
El ‘look’ de la semana de lo llevó Justin Bieber vestido como un esquimal
publicidad
More news
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 06: Musician Stevie Wonder performs onstage durin...
Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder Honored With A Street Named After Him
Jerry Maguire VHS
Classic Hip Hop
One Video Store Has Nothing But Jerry Maguire on VHS
.
Eventos Locales
Tim Duncan Teams Up With Grocery Chain To Release His Own Cereal
Nelly 24188
Nelly
Classic Jam: Nelly - Ride Wit Me
The Christmas Rap Scene from Beat Street
Classic Hip Hop
A Look Back At The Santa Claus Rap From The 1984 Movie "Beat Street"
RUN-DMC Christmas In Hollis
Classic Hip Hop
Classic Jam: RUN-DMC - Christmas In Hollis