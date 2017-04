Justin Bieber joins Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee for "Despacito"

This song is already topping charts and over 29 million hits on YouTube

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Recording artist Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber spits a little spanish and joins Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for some Reggaeton flavor.



Bieber posted to his Instagram the cover art for the single "Despacito Remix" which alone got over 2 million likes.



Take a listen to "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber with his verse en Español!