Justin Bieber botches "Despacito" live

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Recording artist Justin Bieber performs onstage during the Think It Up education initiative telecast for teachers and students, hosted by Entertainment Industry Foundation at Barker Hangar on September 11, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For EIF) Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty

Canadian born Justin Bieber was performing at the 1Oak nightclub on Tuesday, May 23rd in New York City and kind of missed the spanish lyrics you're used to hearing in the song, so he improvised. In the 22 second video you can hear Bieber try to subtlely fill in his forgotten lyrics with "blah, blah, blah."

The question is, did the Biebs really forget the lyrics to his verse in "Despacito" or was it something else like having too much to drink?