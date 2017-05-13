Juanes sends a love message in Latin's first ever visual album

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 19: Juanes performs onstage at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 19: Juanes performs onstage at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty

Colombian superstar singer Juanes wanted to do more for his new album Mis Planes Son Amarte which translates in English to "My Plans Are to Love You." The Latin singer's new visual album was released on Friday, May 12th and is a major release as a first visual album for a Latin performer. The visual album Mis Planes Son Amarte from Juanes is huge for the Latino music industry as it has not been done before. Juanes had put together twelve songs and videos about the links between indigenous and the extraterrestrial, space, time, magic and of course love.

On May 19, HBO Latino will be showing a documentary of the making of Juanes' new visual album called: "The Juanes Effect: De Canciones Y Transformaciones." After the documentary, he will perform some of his songs from the new album.



publicidad

Below is the official trailer to the visual album: Mis Planes Son Amarte



Juanes had also released his first ever English song called: "Goodbye for Now" with the help of PooBear, a Columbian rock star. The song was released on his new visual album .



Enjoy his work and music below.

