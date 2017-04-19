Fast and the Furious series will end at 10

The Fast and Furious franchise just released their 8th installment this year. The film, The Fate of the Furious is hitting the big money at the box office and might pass up Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The 8th film raked in about 523 million dollars over it's impressive opening weekend.

There is a big questions out there that many Fast and Furious fans are asking. How long will the series go? Some fans are sad to hear that the series will end at Fast and the Furious 10. Maybe in space? The franchise writer Chris Morgan said that he won't shoot down the idea of Dom and his team heading up to the stars. Let's be honest here, the FNF crew has traveled the globe.

The producer of The Fast and the Furious franchise, Neal Mortiz tells Collider: " We kind of have the ending point of the franchise, but we don’t know the in-betweens yet... Yeah, the plan is to make two more movies. That’s just all of us kind of putting our heads together and coming together with something that we think is very special."

