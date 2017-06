Cancer patient sings "Despacito" duet with Daddy Yankee

This duet is what the young cancer patient needed to boost her morale.

Daddy Yankee was in Spain for his tour. He paid a visit to Hospital Universitario La Paz located in Madrid, Spain. That's when Daddy Yankee met cancer patient Andrea and did a beautiful duet of "Despacito."

"Despacito" is the hottest song on the charts right now taking the number one spot for seven weeks straight.

El País had reported the reggaeton singer wanted to show his support for the children in the pediatric Oncology / Hematology unit.