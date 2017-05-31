A lucky fan was helping Lorde out and this is how she was paid back

This lucky fan met Lorde and that wasn't all.

Ayesha Mangú who is an employee of a New York City smoothie shop couldn't believe her next customer would be a celebrity. The electro pop artist Lorde stopped by thirsty for a blue velvet smoothie at the establishment.

The lucky Lorde fan @ThatEmely quickly got out her camera phone and posted a video up on Twitter saying "Don't worry, this is my first smoothie for a famous person... We've got Lorde in the house!"

That wasn't all, Lorde hooked up the lucky fan with a pair of tickets to the Governors Ball.

