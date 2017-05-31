A lucky fan was helping Lorde out and this is how she was paid back

Ayesha Mangú who is an employee of a New York City smoothie shop couldn't believe her next customer would be a celebrity. The electro pop artist Lorde stopped by thirsty for a blue velvet smoothie at the establishment.
The lucky Lorde fan @ThatEmely quickly got out her camera phone and posted a video up on Twitter saying "Don't worry, this is my first smoothie for a famous person... We've got Lorde in the house!"
That wasn't all, Lorde hooked up the lucky fan with a pair of tickets to the Governors Ball.
She made my morning 😭🌞💕@lorde pic.twitter.com/n42nLpICVy— Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 29, 2017
Woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life... pic.twitter.com/IOFrEyxOT8— Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017