Latin celebrities react to Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was hear on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Over 30,000 people were in attendance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival country concert near the Las Vegas strip. At 10:30pm Vegas time, reports of at least 58 people were killed and 400 injured.
The shooter sprayed the crowd from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. This tragic incident is the deadliest mass shooting in the United States.
Latin celebrities from all over are sending out their condolences regarding the tragedy.