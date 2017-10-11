Latin artists come together for benefit concert for disaster relief

Somos Live! will be held at Miami's Marlins Park on Saturday, October 14th. Latin artists Marc Anthony, Camilia, Gente de Zona, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, Daddy Yankee, Magic!, Nacho, Prince Royce, Romeo Santos and Alejandro Sanz will be performing live.

Also joining the Latin artists right from Los Angeles will be Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder, Chris Marin, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige, Andrea Day, Maxwell, Channing Tatum, Sofia Vergara, Adam Levine, Vin Diesel, Juanes and Julia Michaels.

The three-hour broadcast brings efforts for raising financial support and awareness to disaster areas in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Carribean Islands, U.S. and U.K. Virgin Islands and the United States.

Money raised from the telethon will benefit non-profit organizations such as Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF.

Urgent: We need your help NOW to rush aid to people in need. #SomosUnaVoz

