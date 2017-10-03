Síguenos
Escuchar Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Escuchar Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio

Jennifer Lopez suspends tour after Las Vegas shooting

J. Lo was to perform October 4,6, & 7th at a Las Vegas Casino.

Foto: Kamal Sellehuddin / Stringer / Getty - SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 21: Jennifer Lopez performs live following the Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2014 on September 21, 2014 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Kamal Sellehuddin/Getty Images)
Por:
Univision
3 Oct | 5:16 PM EDT
Comparte

48-year-old Jennifer Lopez made a call to temporarily suspend her tour in light of the recent Las Vegas massacre shooting that took place on October 1st that killed 59 people and injuring over 500 at a country music festival.

The Latin artist said in a press release:

“Out of respect to victims and families of the tragedy in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez will be postponing the ‘Jennifer Lopez: All I Have’ performances planned for Wednesday, Oct. 4, Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 inside The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.”


A day after the shooting, the "Ni Tú Ni Yo" artist took to Instagram with a caption of: " I [heart emoji] Las Vegas... feeling so broken this morning."


I ❤️ Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

J. Lo is one of many performers who chose to suspend acts in Las Vegas.

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Police release sketch of Hardberger Park sexual assault attacker
  2. Celebrities pitch in money for crowd funding for Las Vegas victims
  3. Former "Saved by the Bell" star dropped by popular downtown San Antonio restaurant
  4. Latin celebrities react to Las Vegas shooting
  5. J Balvin excites fans at sold out Aztec
RELACIONADOS:EntretenimientoJennifer Lopez