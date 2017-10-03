Jennifer Lopez suspends tour after Las Vegas shooting

48-year-old Jennifer Lopez made a call to temporarily suspend her tour in light of the recent Las Vegas massacre shooting that took place on October 1st that killed 59 people and injuring over 500 at a country music festival.

The Latin artist said in a press release:

“Out of respect to victims and families of the tragedy in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez will be postponing the ‘Jennifer Lopez: All I Have’ performances planned for Wednesday, Oct. 4, Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 inside The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.”



A day after the shooting, the "Ni Tú Ni Yo" artist took to Instagram with a caption of: " I [heart emoji] Las Vegas... feeling so broken this morning."





I ❤️ Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:25am PDT