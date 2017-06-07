Rihanna gives back by teaching math

The R&B singer was there to give back to the world.

Rihanna wants to give back to the world when she isn't on the stage performing or in the studio making hits. The 29-year-old R&B songstress took a trip to the rural town Malawi, which is located in southeast Africa to help impoverished kids learn math.

The trip was possible with RiRi's foundation, Clara Lionel Foundation which has teamed up with the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen to help the kids in the poorest parts of the world.

Earlier in the year, Rihanna accepted the prestigious award delivered by Harvard University, the "Humanitarian of the Year award."

One of Rihanna's talking points in the speech she delivered, she said: "People make it seem way too hard, man. You don't have to be rich to be a humanitarian."

While on the trip Rihanna learned about some of the challenges the community faces with educating the youth. Check out the video below for the full scale of Rihanna's experience on her trip.

