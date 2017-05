Guy jumps onto thousands of mouse traps

It took these guys over four hours to set up mouse traps on a trampoline.

Would you jump off a ladder onto thousands of mouse traps? Gav and Dav from the YouTube channel "The Slow Mo Guys" did just that. They placed about a thousand mouse traps on top of a trampoline which took them about four hours to setup.

At one point, one of the guys accidently set off a group of mouse traps causing them to have to start all over in one section of the trampoline.