DJ Khaled is in the new Spider-Man movie 298x168.png

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: DJ Khaled performs during Pepsi Super Friday Night at Pier 70 on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Pepsi)
Hip Hop

DJ Khaled is in the new Spider-Man movie

The hip hop artist is coming to the big screen in the new Spider-Man film.

Por: Univision
Spider-Man Homecoming is going to be dropping in theaters this summer. A photo just posted up to social media with DJ Khaled, Stan Lee who was the former president and chairman of Marvel comics and actor Tom Holland, who plays Ben Parker A.K.A. Spider-Man.

It isn't clear on what role DJ Khaled will be playing, but we know that he will be playing a cameo part in the movie. According to FACT, Khaled was in New York filming his part.

