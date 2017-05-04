DJ Khaled is in the new Spider-Man movie

Spider-Man Homecoming is going to be dropping in theaters this summer. A photo just posted up to social media with DJ Khaled, Stan Lee who was the former president and chairman of Marvel comics and actor Tom Holland, who plays Ben Parker A.K.A. Spider-Man.
It isn't clear on what role DJ Khaled will be playing, but we know that he will be playing a cameo part in the movie. According to FACT, Khaled was in New York filming his part.
.@djkhaled, @TheRealStanLee, and @TomHolland1996 filmed an MCU-related scene together yesterday! pic.twitter.com/fOqXA0zsYi— MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) April 27, 2017