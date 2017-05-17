Camila Cabello announces new song "I Have Questions"

Camila Cabello just announced the name of her new solo album The Hurting The Healing And The Loving. as well as the album's lead single "I Have Questions" which is making it's worldwide debut on May 19th. This will be Cabello's first solo album after she parted ways with Fifth Harmony.

Cabello had previously done solo collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly for the song "Bad Things" , with Cashmere Cat for "Love Incredible" and the hit "Hey Ma" with Pitbull and J Balvin. Her new album is putting the focus of her story which is the title of the album: The Hurting The Healing And The Loving.



The post with the text says:

"the first song from my forthcoming album "the hurting the healing the loving" will come out on 5.19.17.... "the hurting the healing the loving" is the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when i was lost to a time when i found myself again. The story behind the new album starts with the second song that you'll hear called "I have questions" which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago. i was completely broken during that time, i was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read loud.... i couldn't write another song for 6 months because writing meant i had to feel everything, and i wasn't ready to do that yet, so when i graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, i was making music about everything BUT what i was going what i was going through, it was like a secret burning on my tongue and for some reason i could not get myself to say it. till one day i just could not run anymore. i pulled up the lyrics from the year before and "I have questions" was written. after that i wrote a sad song everyday, everything i wanted to say, every lyric on my phone, i said everything until i got tired of writing about it. until i was sick of the sad songs!!!!! as i got happier and happier, i realised the songs were getting happier and happier. and i realized i wasn't making music just to make an album anymore, i was making this music to heal. it wasn't until i had made enough songs to listen back to and realized i could hear myself coming back through these songs. i didn't write it with the intention of delivering a message, but i realized the message was in the hurting, the healing, and the loving. i might have thought the hurting was my enemy before, but she became the best listener... i might have thought i was too impatient for the healing, and it did feel like sometimes she was taking forever, but i realized it made me appreciate her so much more when she arrived. and the loving, i wouldn't have known how beautiful she was if i couldn't miss her all that time.



