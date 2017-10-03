Police release sketch of Hardberger Park sexual assault attacker

The San Antonio Police Department released this sketch of a male who is wanted for a sexual assault attack at Hardberger Park on September 12, 2017 at 8:30am.

SAPD released this description of the man.

-Approximately 5’ 9” – 6’ 1” in height

-Strong/stocky build

-Light-colored hair in “messy layers”

-Angular facial structure

-Medium-to-light in color eyes

-Thin scar starting on front of chin & curved to underneath his chin

-“Cauliflower ear” – damage to cartilage on left ear / also piercing in the same ear, but no earring

-Strong, angular jaw line; strong/fit neck with noticeable “Adam’s-apple”