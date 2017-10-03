Síguenos
Police release sketch of Hardberger Park sexual assault attacker

The attack took place on September 12th and police are looking for him.

Univision
3 Oct | 11:39 AM EDT
The San Antonio Police Department released this sketch of a male who is wanted for a sexual assault attack at Hardberger Park on September 12, 2017 at 8:30am.

SAPD released this description of the man.

-Approximately 5’ 9” – 6’ 1” in height
-Strong/stocky build
-Light-colored hair in “messy layers”
-Angular facial structure
-Medium-to-light in color eyes
-Thin scar starting on front of chin & curved to underneath his chin
-“Cauliflower ear” – damage to cartilage on left ear / also piercing in the same ear, but no earring
-Strong, angular jaw line; strong/fit neck with noticeable “Adam’s-apple”

If you have any information about this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

