Police release sketch of Hardberger Park sexual assault attacker

The San Antonio Police Department released this sketch of a male who is wanted for a sexual assault attack at Hardberger Park on September 12, 2017 at 8:30am.
SAPD released this description of the man.
-Approximately 5’ 9” – 6’ 1” in height
-Strong/stocky build
-Light-colored hair in “messy layers”
-Angular facial structure
-Medium-to-light in color eyes
-Thin scar starting on front of chin & curved to underneath his chin
-“Cauliflower ear” – damage to cartilage on left ear / also piercing in the same ear, but no earring
-Strong, angular jaw line; strong/fit neck with noticeable “Adam’s-apple”
If you have any information about this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).