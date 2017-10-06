Luis Fonsi responds to San Antonio's version of "Despacito"

A San Antonio produced music video of Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" features San Antonio's Mayor Ron Nierenberg, his wife Erika Prosper, Sheriff Javier Salazar and his wife, Sarah Gregory Salazar along with the Councilmembers.

The video was shared to Facebook where it was viewed 500 thousand times and counting. The video was produced as part of the local "Gridiron" show which is something similar San Antonio's version of Saturday Night Live. The proceeds from the San Antonio Gridiron benefit scholarships for college students who are going for degrees in journalism or communications.

The video went viral and Luis Fonsi gave it six laughing emojis in a text message. The text message tells Express News writer Michael Quintanilla saying: "Just saw the link 😂😂😂😂😂😂. Looks like they had some serious fun. That's pretty cool about the Mayor and city council in making this."