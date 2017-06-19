publicidad

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JANUARY 25: Singer Luis Fonsi poses for pictures during a press conference to promote his new single 'Despacito' featurin Daddy Yankee in Mexico City at Universal Music on January 25, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Miguel Tovar/LatinContent/Getty Images)
Luis Fonsi announces that he's coming to San Antonio

The "Despacito" singer will be hitting up San Antonio in September.

Por: Univision
Luis Fonsi has just announced that he is bringing his Love + Dance World Tour to San Antonio. Fonsi will be performing inside the Majestic Theater on September 16th.

While information did not mention that Daddy Yankee nor Justin Bieber will be coming along, it doesn't mean that he won't be performing his hit song "Despacito."

Tickets go on sale to the public on June 22nd at Ticketmaster.com

Fonsi will be performing his greatest songs such as "Por Una Mujer," "Corazòn en La Maleta" and "No Te Cambio Por Ninguna" as well as "No Me Doy Por Vencido," "Aquí Estoy Yo" and "Imagíname Sin Ti" to name a few.

