Luis Fonsi announces that he's coming to San Antonio

Luis Fonsi has just announced that he is bringing his Love + Dance World Tour to San Antonio. Fonsi will be performing inside the Majestic Theater on September 16th.
While information did not mention that Daddy Yankee nor Justin Bieber will be coming along, it doesn't mean that he won't be performing his hit song "Despacito."
Tickets go on sale to the public on June 22nd at
Ticketmaster.com
JUST ANNOUNCED — @LuisFonsi Love + Dance World Tour on Sept. 9th! Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10AM: https://t.co/m6BOUoiqEh pic.twitter.com/QjQChZtCkO— The Wiltern (@wiltern) June 19, 2017
Fonsi will be performing his greatest songs such as "Por Una Mujer," "Corazòn en La Maleta" and "No Te Cambio Por Ninguna" as well as "No Me Doy Por Vencido," "Aquí Estoy Yo" and "Imagíname Sin Ti" to name a few.