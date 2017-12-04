Follow us
Juanes is coming to San Antonio

Introducing the 2018 North American “Amarte Tour” with Latin Alternative’s new leading-lady Mon Laferte.
Univision
Dec 4 | 11:08 AM EST
Latin Rock legend, Juanes is making a stop to the Alamo City during his 2018 North American “Amarte Tour” with Latin Alternative’s new leading-lady Mon Laferte.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8th at LiveNation.com.

The tour announcement follows closely behind recent Latin Grammy wins for both artists. Juanes’ critically-praised, and chart-topping Mis Planes Son Amarte (Latin Music’s first major visual album) received two new awards this year, increasing the Colombian superstar’s career tally to a staggering twenty-five combined GRAMMY & Latin Grammy Awards. With a rare five-star Rolling Stone review and pick as “One of the best albums of 2017,” Mis Planes Son Amartealso just earned a 2018 GRAMMY nomination for “Best Latin Pop Album.” Hailed by TIME as “one of the 100 Most-Influential People in the World,” and The New York Times as “Latin America's soulful poet,” Juanes has built a distinctive sound that fuses his love of rock & pop, with multi-layered songwriting, and a deep reverence for the traditional folk and other indigenous rhythms of the continent. With eight multi-platinum albums to his credit, Juanes has notched eleven #1 Billboard singles, and holds multiple chart records. He is also one of Latin music’s leading social media voices and a dedicated global activist, with wide ranging charitable efforts.

Mexico City based, Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte is “One of the rising stars of the Latin music world.” Following the release of her new album “La Trenza,” MTV named Mon Laferte as this year’s Best Artist In Mexico, while NPR, All Music, The New York Times and more have also applauded the album. Most recently, “La Trenza,” received an impressive five Latin Grammy nominations, with Mon Laferte taking home the award for “Best Alternative Song”- recognizing “Amárrame,” her hit duet with new tour partner Juanes.


Friday, April 20, 2018
 Orlando, FL
 Amway Center
Saturday, April 21, 2018
 Miami, FL
 AmericanAirlines Arena
Friday, April 27, 2018
 New York, NY
 The Theater at Madison Square Garden
Saturday, April 28, 2018
 Boston, MA
 Orpheum Theatre
Sunday, April 29, 2018
 Toronto, ON
 Massey Hall
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
 Chicago, IL
 Rosemont Theatre
Thursday, May 03, 2018
 Dallas, TX
 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Friday, May 04, 2018
 Houston, TX
 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sunday, May 06, 2018
 San Antonio, TX
 Freeman Coliseum
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
 El Paso, TX
 El Paso County Coliseum
Friday, May 11, 2018
 Phoenix, AZ
 Comerica Theatre
Saturday, May 12, 2018
 Los Angeles, CA
 The Forum
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
 San Diego, CA
 Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
Friday, May 18, 2018
 San Jose, CA
 City National Civic
Saturday, May 19, 2018
 Las Vegas, NV
 The Pearl at The Palms
Sunday, May 20, 2018
 Temecula, CA
 Pechanga Theatre
