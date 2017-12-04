Juanes is coming to San Antonio

The tour announcement follows closely behind recent Latin Grammy wins for both artists. Juanes’ critically-praised, and chart-topping Mis Planes Son Amarte (Latin Music’s first major visual album) received two new awards this year, increasing the Colombian superstar’s career tally to a staggering twenty-five combined GRAMMY & Latin Grammy Awards. With a rare five-star Rolling Stone review and pick as “One of the best albums of 2017,” Mis Planes Son Amartealso just earned a 2018 GRAMMY nomination for “Best Latin Pop Album.” Hailed by TIME as “one of the 100 Most-Influential People in the World,” and The New York Times as “Latin America's soulful poet,” Juanes has built a distinctive sound that fuses his love of rock & pop, with multi-layered songwriting, and a deep reverence for the traditional folk and other indigenous rhythms of the continent. With eight multi-platinum albums to his credit, Juanes has notched eleven #1 Billboard singles, and holds multiple chart records. He is also one of Latin music’s leading social media voices and a dedicated global activist, with wide ranging charitable efforts.