Juanes is coming to San Antonio

Latin Rock legend, Juanes is making a stop to the Alamo City during his 2018 North American “Amarte Tour” with Latin Alternative’s new leading-lady Mon Laferte.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8th at LiveNation.com.
The tour announcement follows closely behind recent Latin Grammy wins for both artists. Juanes’ critically-praised, and chart-topping Mis Planes Son Amarte (Latin Music’s first major visual album) received two new awards this year, increasing the Colombian superstar’s career tally to a staggering twenty-five combined GRAMMY & Latin Grammy Awards. With a rare five-star Rolling Stone review and pick as “One of the best albums of 2017,” Mis Planes Son Amartealso just earned a 2018 GRAMMY nomination for “Best Latin Pop Album.” Hailed by TIME as “one of the 100 Most-Influential People in the World,” and The New York Times as “Latin America's soulful poet,” Juanes has built a distinctive sound that fuses his love of rock & pop, with multi-layered songwriting, and a deep reverence for the traditional folk and other indigenous rhythms of the continent. With eight multi-platinum albums to his credit, Juanes has notched eleven #1 Billboard singles, and holds multiple chart records. He is also one of Latin music’s leading social media voices and a dedicated global activist, with wide ranging charitable efforts.
Mexico City based, Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte is “One of the rising stars of the Latin music world.” Following the release of her new album “La Trenza,” MTV named Mon Laferte as this year’s Best Artist In Mexico, while NPR, All Music, The New York Times and more have also applauded the album. Most recently, “La Trenza,” received an impressive five Latin Grammy nominations, with Mon Laferte taking home the award for “Best Alternative Song”- recognizing “Amárrame,” her hit duet with new tour partner Juanes.
|Friday, April 20, 2018
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Saturday, April 21, 2018
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Friday, April 27, 2018
|New York, NY
|The Theater at Madison Square Garden
|Saturday, April 28, 2018
|Boston, MA
|Orpheum Theatre
|Sunday, April 29, 2018
|Toronto, ON
|Massey Hall
|Tuesday, May 01, 2018
|Chicago, IL
|Rosemont Theatre
|Thursday, May 03, 2018
|Dallas, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Friday, May 04, 2018
|Houston, TX
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|Sunday, May 06, 2018
|San Antonio, TX
|Freeman Coliseum
|Wednesday, May 9, 2018
|El Paso, TX
|El Paso County Coliseum
|Friday, May 11, 2018
|Phoenix, AZ
|Comerica Theatre
|Saturday, May 12, 2018
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
|Friday, May 18, 2018
|San Jose, CA
|City National Civic
|Saturday, May 19, 2018
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Pearl at The Palms
|Sunday, May 20, 2018
|Temecula, CA
|Pechanga Theatre