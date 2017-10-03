Síguenos
Former "Saved by the Bell" star dropped by popular downtown San Antonio restaurant

Mario Lopez was in town for an expo.

Mario Lopez who was part of the cast in "Saved by the Bell" and now a TV host dropped by one of San Antonio's famous restaurants today.

Lopez posted to Instagram post with a caption of: "Quick visit to San Antonio, Tx. Always make a stop at Mi Tierra. Love this town."


Lopez was in San Antonio for the Ultimate Woman's Expo as a keynote speaker.

