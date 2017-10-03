Former "Saved by the Bell" star dropped by popular downtown San Antonio restaurant

Foto: Vivien Killilea / Stringer / Getty - LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Mario Lopez speaks at The Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Brent Shapiro Foundation )
Mario Lopez who was part of the cast in "Saved by the Bell" and now a TV host dropped by one of San Antonio's famous restaurants today.
Lopez posted to Instagram post with a caption of: "Quick visit to San Antonio, Tx. Always make a stop at Mi Tierra. Love this town."
Lopez was in San Antonio for the Ultimate Woman's Expo as a keynote speaker.